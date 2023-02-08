Italian retail sales decreased slightly at the end of the year after recovering in the previous month, driven by a fall in non-food goods, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday. The value of retail sales dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.8 percent rebound in November. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent fall.
