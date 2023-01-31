Italian economy shrank marginally in the fourth quarter of 2022 after expanding in the previous seven quarters, led by weaker domestic demand and lackluster industrial and farm sector performance, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday, triggering fears of a mild recession. Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent sequentially in the December quarter.
