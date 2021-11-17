Japan 1 Month Bond Yield was -0.07 percent on Wednesday November 17, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the Japan 1 Month Bill Yield reached an all time high of 0.13 in December of 2012. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan 1M.
