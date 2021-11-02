Japan 3 Month Bond Yield was -0.10 percent on Tuesday November 2, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the Japan 3 Month Bill Yield reached an all time high of 0.76 in August of 2007. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan 3M.
