All Industry Activity Index in Japan increased to 106.60 Index Points in April from 105.70 Index Points in March of 2019. All Industry Activity Index in Japan averaged 102.12 Index Points from 2008 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 108.70 Index Points in March of 2008 and a record low of 94.20 Index Points in March of 2011. Indices of All Industries (Final demand components) is made by recounting the statistical indicators (mining and manufacturing shipment breakdown table, mining and manufacturing aggregate supply table, the tertiary industry activity index, and construction industry activity index) that shows the trend on the supply side by the eight of each demand component made from the industry-related reports at the base year (2005). To which demand component (investment and consumption, etc.) – other industry (category) and goods and services were supplied can be quantitatively understood. This page provides – Japan All Industry Activity Index- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

