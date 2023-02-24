Japan’s consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to hit a fresh 41-year high, adding pressure on the central bank to withdraw its massive monetary stimulus.
Core inflation that excludes volatile fresh food accelerated to 4.2 percent in January from 4.0 percent in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.
