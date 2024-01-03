Japan’s core inflation softened in November on renewed fall in energy prices, official data revealed Friday. Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.9 percent rise in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Decline In UK GDP Signals Recession - January 3, 2024
- UK Car Production Logs Best November Since 2020 – SMMT - January 3, 2024
- Japan Core Inflation Softens In November - January 3, 2024