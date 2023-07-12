Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly declined in May signaling a notable fall in capital spending on machinery and equipments, data from the Cabinet Office revealed Wednesday. Producer price inflation slowed for the sixth consecutive month in June on lower energy cost, another official data showed today.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Unexpectedly Decline - July 12, 2023
- Dollar Slips Against Major Counterparts - July 11, 2023
- UK Wages Rise At Record Pace; Jobless Rate Climbs - July 11, 2023