Exports of Printing & Bookbinding Mach. in Japan increased to 3785.58 JPY Million in May from 3719.84 JPY Million in April of 2020. Exports of Printing & Bookbinding Mach. in Japan averaged 11880.19 JPY Million from 1983 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 28749.14 JPY Million in December of 2006 and a record low of 3301.98 JPY Million in January of 1984. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Exports of Printing & Bookbinding Mach.

