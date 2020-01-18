Exports of Textile Fibres & Product in Japan decreased to 60925.05 JPY Million in November from 61673.32 JPY Million in October of 2019. Exports of Textile Fibres & Product in Japan averaged 64839.18 JPY Million from 1983 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 135237 JPY Million in December of 1983 and a record low of 28853.34 JPY Million in January of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Exports of Textile Fibres & Product.

