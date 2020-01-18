Exports of Textile Fibres & Their Waste in Japan decreased to 8094.29 JPY Million in November from 8634.17 JPY Million in October of 2019. Exports of Textile Fibres & Their Waste in Japan averaged 10528.88 JPY Million from 1983 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 18086.18 JPY Million in December of 2014 and a record low of 5534.17 JPY Million in January of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Exports of Textile Fibres & Their Waste.

Read Full Story