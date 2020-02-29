Exports of Wood & Cork Manufactures in Japan decreased to 818.66 JPY Million in January from 1090.03 JPY Million in December of 2019. Exports of Wood & Cork Manufactures in Japan averaged 769.17 JPY Million from 1983 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3967.49 JPY Million in December of 1983 and a record low of 227.73 JPY Million in January of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Exports of Wood & Cork Manufactures.

