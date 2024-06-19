Underpinned by weaker yen, Japan’s exports grew at the fastest pace since 2022 in May despite the fall in sales volume, official data revealed on Wednesday. Exports advanced 13.5 percent on a yearly basis after rising 8.3 percent in April, the Ministry of Finance said. This was the fastest expansion since late 2022 and marked the sixth consecutive rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Exports Rise Most Since Late 2022 - June 19, 2024
- Dollar Tuns Weak After Retails Data - June 18, 2024
- U.S. Business Inventories Increase In Line With Estimates In April - June 18, 2024