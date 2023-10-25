Bond Investments by Japanese abroad decreased by 151.70 billion yen in the week ending October 21 of 2023. Foreign Bond Investment in Japan averaged 169.86 JPY Billion from 2005 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 6790 JPY Billion in September of 2021 and a record low of -7827 JPY Billion in July of 2021. The net data shows the difference between acquisition and disposition of long-term debt securities: a plus sign indicates net purchases of foreign securities by Japanese investors; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan. It excludes Bank of Japan. This page provides the latest reported value for – Japan Foreign Bond Investment – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

