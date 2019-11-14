Japan’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter as trade wars and a weaker global economy hurt exports and private consumption slowed. Gross domestic product grew an annualized 0.2 percent quarterly following a revised 1.8 percent expansion in the second quarter, figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. Economists had forecast 0.8 percent growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan GDP Growth At 1-year Low - November 13, 2019
- Dollar Exhibits Mixed Trend Against Major Currencies - November 13, 2019
- Powell Reiterates Interest Rates Likely To Remain On Hold - November 13, 2019