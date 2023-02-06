The Japanese government approached the Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda as the central bank governor, the Nikkei reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Nikkei news sent the yen tumbling to more than a three-week low against the dollar. However, a Japanese government spokesperson later refuted the Nikkei report, Bloomberg News said.
