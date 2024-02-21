Japan’s government downgraded its view on the economy for the first time in three months, citing weaker consumer spending and industrial production. In the February monthly report released Wednesday, the Cabinet Office said, “The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, although it recently appears to be pausing.”
