Japan Imports – Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly By Materials

Imports – Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly By Materials in Japan decreased to 557499 JPY Million in December from 588433.20 JPY Million in November of 2019. Imports – Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly By in Japan averaged 576479.17 JPY Million from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 703648.79 JPY Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 465578 JPY Million in July of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly.

Read Full Story