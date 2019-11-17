Imports of Crude Rubber in Japan increased to 14941.59 JPY Million in September from 14890.80 JPY Million in August of 2019. Imports of Crude Rubber in Japan averaged 13095.27 JPY Million from 1983 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 37767.59 JPY Million in May of 2011 and a record low of 5392.91 JPY Million in December of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Crude Rubber.

