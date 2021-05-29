Imports of Crude Xylene in Japan increased to 0.64 JPY Million in April from 0.30 JPY Million in June of 2019. Imports of Crude Xylene in Japan averaged 494.11 JPY Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 3389.17 JPY Million in June of 1989 and a record low of 0 JPY Million in March of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Crude Xylene.

