Imports of Feeding-stuff For Animals in Japan increased to 30733.20 JPY Million in September from 30023.02 JPY Million in August of 2019. Imports of Feeding-stuff For Animals in Japan averaged 24216.38 JPY Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 42064.24 JPY Million in January of 2015 and a record low of 10005.51 JPY Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Feeding-stuff For Animals.

