Japan Imports – Parts Of Road Motor Vehicles Excl.Cycles

Imports – Parts Of Road Motor Vehicles Excl.Cycles in Japan decreased to 64179 JPY Million in December from 76100.36 JPY Million in November of 2019. Imports – Parts Of Road Motor Vehicles Excl.Cycles in Japan averaged 74580.47 JPY Million from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 97213.91 JPY Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 60334.32 JPY Million in April of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Parts of Road Motor Vehicles Excl.cycl.

