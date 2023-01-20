Japan consumer prices increased the most in 41 years in December driven by higher energy and food prices, official data showed Friday. Core inflation that excludes fresh food advanced to 4.0 percent, as expected, from 3.7 percent in November, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. This was the strongest rate since 1981.
