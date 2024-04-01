Japanese large manufacturers’ business confidence weakened in the first quarter and it is set to fall further in the coming three months, results of the quarterly Tankan survey by the Bank of Japan revealed Monday. The headline sentiment index for big manufacturers fell to 11 in the March quarter from 13 in the preceding period. This was the first fall in a year.
