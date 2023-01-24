Japan’s private sector returned to growth territory in January as travel subsidy programme uplifted services activity, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday. The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index advanced to 50.8 from 49.7 in the previous month. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.
