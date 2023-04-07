Japan’s real wages declined for the eleventh straight month in February weighing heavily on household spending, data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed Friday. Inflation adjusted real wages decreased 2.6 percent annually, but the pace of decline slowed from the 4.1 percent drop in January. Real wages have been falling since April 2022.
