Japan’s retail sales growth eased sharply in November and Tokyo consumer prices logged its third consecutive fall in December as the third wave of coronavirus infections weighed on demand raising risks of deflationary trend, official data showed Friday. Retail sales grew 0.7 percent in November from the last year, but much slower than the 6.4 percent growth seen in October.
Read Full Story
- Japan Retail Sales Growth Eases Sharply; Tokyo CPI Falls Further - December 25, 2020
- Turkey’s Central Bank Lifts Rate Sharply By 200 Bps - December 24, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Less Than Initially Estimated In December - December 23, 2020