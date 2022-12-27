Japanese retail sales continued to increase in November as the travel subsidy program initiated to stimulate the tourism sector boosted consumer spending and unemployment rate was the lowest in three months, official data revealed. Retail sales grew 2.6 percent in November from the same period last year. This was the ninth consecutive rise in sales, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry rep
