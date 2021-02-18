Social Security Rate For Companies in Japan remained unchanged at 14.75 percent in 2019 from 14.75 percent in 2018. Social Security Rate For Companies in Japan averaged 12.09 percent from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 15.20 percent in 2016 and a record low of 6.80 percent in 2003. In Japan, the Social Security Rate is a tax related with labor income charged to both companies and employees. Revenues from the Social Security Rate For Companies are an important source of income for the government of Japan because they help to pay for many social programs including welfare, health care and many other benefits. This page provides – Japan Social Security Rate For Companies – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

