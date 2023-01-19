Japan’s trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low in December but the whole year shortfall was the biggest on record, official data revealed Thursday. Exports increased 11.5 percent on a yearly basis in December, slower than the 20.0 percent rise in November, the Ministry of Finance reported. The annual growth was forecast to slow markedly to 10.1 percent.
