Japanese government is set to present its nominees for the new Bank of Japan Governor and two deputy chiefs on February 10, reports said Tuesday, citing unnamed government and ruling party officials. The Japanese parliament convenes on January 23. There is also the likelihood of the date of presenting nominees being pushed forward by several days depending on developments in the parliament.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japanese Govt. To Present Nominees For BoJ Top Jobs On February 10 - January 17, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due - January 17, 2023
- Global Job Growth Expected To Halve Amid Economic Uncertainties, Pandemic Worries: ILO - January 16, 2023