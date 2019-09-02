Japan’s Capital Spending Rises; Manufacturing Sector Contracts

Japanese firms’ capital investment increased in the second quarter despite the Sino-U.S. trade war but companies reported a notable fall in profits compared to last year. The manufacturing sector logged one of the strongest contraction seen over the past three years in August as output and orders continued to decline, while employment was the only positive indicator.
