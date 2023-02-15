Friday saw an end to speculation and a twist in the saga of the candidate selection for the post of Bank of Japan Governor after Japanese media broke the news that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has picked Kazuo Ueda, a renowned economist and a former policymaker at the central bank, for the top job. The Japanese yen surged on the news that came as a big surprise.
