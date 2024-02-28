The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the New Zealand’s central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight meeting, as widely expected, and suggested that the rate will remain tight for a sustained period of time.
