Kuroda Says BoJ To Ease Policy Without Hesitation

The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to ease its monetary policy further if there is a greater possibility that the momentum towards achieving the 2 percent inflation target is lost, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday. When the central bank pursues monetary easing, the economic stimulus adopted by the government can exert significant effects to maintain the expanding trend in the economy.
