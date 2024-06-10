Eurozone interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for sometime as the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said restrictive policy has not ended and the bank may wait several meetings before easing rates again. Interest rates may not follow a linear downward path, Lagarde said in Paris in a joint interview to several European newspapers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Lagarde Says ECB May Hold Rates Steady For More Than One Meeting - June 10, 2024
- NY Fed Survey Shows US Consumers’ 1-year Inflation Expectations Ease In May - June 10, 2024
- Strong Labor Market Data Lifted Dollar Last Week - June 10, 2024