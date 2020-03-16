Major Central Banks Led By Fed Unleash Stimulus On Covid-19 Shock

Leading central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, decided on Sunday, to provide monetary stimulus to the world economy by boosting liquidity amid a global financial market crash as the coronavirus, or Covid-19, spreads hampering human activity and raising fears of a severe global recession.
