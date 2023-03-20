World’s major central banks announced a joint effort to prevent the banking crisis from spreading after the Swiss bank UBS decided to acquire the troubled rival Credit Suisse in a deal brokered by the Swiss authorities. Central banks decided to increase the frequency of US dollar operations with 7-day maturity from weekly to daily from March 20.
