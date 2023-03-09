Malaysia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the a second policy meeting in a row in order to assess the impact of the past interest rate hikes on the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to keep the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Malaysia Central Bank Holds Rate Steady For Second Session - March 9, 2023
- China Inflation Weakest In A Year; Factory Gate Deflation Deepens - March 9, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Payroll Employment Data Due - March 9, 2023