Malaysia’s central bank left its interest rates unchanged on Thursday despite the sharp weakening of the currency. The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia headed by Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour decided to retain the Overnight Policy Rate at 3.00 percent. Markets widely expected the bank to keep the rate on hold.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Rate On Hold - November 2, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Set To Hold Rate - November 2, 2023
- Dollar Fails To Hold Gains, Turns Mixed Against Major Counterparts - November 1, 2023