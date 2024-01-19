Malaysia’s economy posted a slower than estimated growth in 2023 on weak global demand, official data showed on Friday. In the whole year of 2023, economic growth drastically softened to 3.8 percent from 8.7 percent in 2022. The slowdown came as exports declined 8.0 percent due to weak global demand and low commodity prices, the advance estimates from the Department of Statistics revealed.
