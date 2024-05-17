Malaysia’s economy logged a stronger-than-estimated rebound in the first quarter on household spending and investment, the second estimate from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew by a revised 4.2 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, the fastest expansion since the first quarter of 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Malaysia GDP Growth Rebounds More Than Estimated - May 17, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due - May 17, 2024
- Dollar Rebounds, Gains Against Major Counterparts - May 16, 2024