Malaysia’s economic growth gained speed and exceeded expectations in the third quarter with strong upward contributions from domestic consumption and investment, while exports acted as a drag. Gross domestic product expanded 3.3 percent after rising 2.9 percent in the second quarter, the Bank Negara Malaysia reported Friday. GDP was forecast to climb 3.0 percent.
