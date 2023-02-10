Despite a sharp slowdown, Malaysia’s economy posted robust expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022, supported by private consumption and investment, taking overall growth for the year to the highest in 22 years. Growth in gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 7.0 percent in the fourth quarter, but the pace more than halved from the 14.2 percent registered in the third quarter.
