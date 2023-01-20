Malaysia’s consumer price inflation eased slightly at the end of the year to the lowest level in six months, primarily driven by a moderation in food prices, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in December, following November’s 4.0 percent increase. Prices have been rising since February last year.
