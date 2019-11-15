Malaysia Q3 GDP Growth Slows As Expected

Malaysia’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter on weak investment and exports, the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. Gross domestic product climbed 4.4 percent on a yearly basis, as expected, following second quarter’s 4.9 percent expansion. A similar slower growth was last reported in the third quarter of 2018. On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded 0.9 percent.
