Malaysia’s currency ringgit is undervalued and should be trading higher given the economic fundamentals, the country’s central bank said Tuesday as it tries to prop up the currency that is trading near 26-year lows. “The ringgit ought to be traded higher,” Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said citing the country’s economic fundamentals and prospects.
