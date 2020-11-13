Malaysia’s economy contracted at a slower pace in the third quarter due to the relaxation of the Covid-19 containment measures and better global demand, official data revealed Friday. Gross domestic product fell 2.7 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter, following a record 17.1 percent decline seen in the second quarter, the Department of Statistics reported.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Malaysia’s Economy Shrinks At Slower Pace In Q3 - November 13, 2020
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Revised GDP Data Due - November 13, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In October - November 12, 2020