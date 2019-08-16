Malaysia’s economy grew more-than-expected in the second quarter as strong household spending offset the drag from the global slowdown, data from the Department of Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew a better-than-expected 4.9 percent from last year, faster than the 4.5 percent expansion seen in the first quarter, the Bank Negara Malaysia said in its quarterly bulletin. The rate
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Malaysia’s Q2 Growth Tops Expectations On Strong Consumption - August 16, 2019
- U.S. Dollar Turning In Lackluster Performance After Slew Of Data - August 15, 2019
- U.S. Business Inventories Unexpectedly Unchanged In June - August 15, 2019