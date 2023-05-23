Euro area private sector expanded for the fifth straight month in May but the pace of growth moderated due to a steep decline in the factory output amid a widening divergence in demand growth for goods and services, flash results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The flash HCOB composite output index fell to a three-month low of 53.3 in May from 54.1 in April.
